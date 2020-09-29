Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 19,167 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of First Financial Bankshares worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 556,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after purchasing an additional 529,140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 91.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 242,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,083.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 113,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,989 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

