Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 815,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Macerich worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Macerich by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Compass Point started coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

MAC opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $30.64.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.