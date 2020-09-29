NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206,888 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.47% of NeoPhotonics worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 203,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $300.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

