VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 244.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 22,876,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,231 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 210.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Domzalski acquired 75,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,033.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Saik acquired 40,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.