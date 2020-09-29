Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 268,814 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Bruker worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bruker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bruker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,190,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bruker by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

