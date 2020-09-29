Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 106.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after buying an additional 985,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after buying an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 153,510 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 209,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,602,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.