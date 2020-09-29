Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 136,086 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,086 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,788,000 after acquiring an additional 252,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $25,173,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WERN. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

