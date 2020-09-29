Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,973 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

