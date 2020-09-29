Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 313,014 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,014 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Switch worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after buying an additional 1,276,872 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Switch by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Switch by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $27,678,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $11,086,070.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $542,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,733,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,330,814.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,600 shares of company stock worth $9,539,596 in the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWCH opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Switch Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Barclays began coverage on Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

