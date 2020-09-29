Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 25.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 961,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,071,000 after acquiring an additional 194,710 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,839,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 303,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $183.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.39. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.