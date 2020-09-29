Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 43,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $2,570,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $2,692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200,811 shares of company stock worth $418,150,417 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FND. Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.26.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.