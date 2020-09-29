Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,634 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of iRobot worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $263,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,175 shares of company stock worth $5,307,684 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.61. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Secur. lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

