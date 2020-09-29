Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Stock Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 225,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Sensata Technologies worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,979,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,160,000 after buying an additional 223,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 875.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 262,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 235,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE ST opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

