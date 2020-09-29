Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,363 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $18,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 75.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 140,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

