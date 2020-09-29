Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Blucora by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blucora by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Blucora Inc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Blucora news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,401.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

