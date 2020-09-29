Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 33.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EC stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecopetrol SA has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

EC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.66.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

