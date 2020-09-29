Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9,018.0% during the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Athene by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,190,000 after buying an additional 1,065,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Athene by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,512,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,372,000 after buying an additional 749,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Athene by 126.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,075,000 after buying an additional 4,237,561 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Athene by 46.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 1,694,105 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ATH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

