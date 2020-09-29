Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,361 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,318,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,466,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after purchasing an additional 213,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

