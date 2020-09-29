Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $209,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.