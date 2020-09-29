Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $29,000 Investment in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Esquire Financial by 118.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 98.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of ESQ opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

