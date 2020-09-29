Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,390 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $137,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

