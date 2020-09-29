Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,648 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:CLI opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

