California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.