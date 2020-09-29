Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 25,329 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $18,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,639,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,582,000 after acquiring an additional 133,288 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,799,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140,555 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,427,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 971,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 123,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

