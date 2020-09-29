Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Old National Bancorp worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

ONB stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.