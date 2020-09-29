Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,818 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIT. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

