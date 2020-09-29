Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 701,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 79,175 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 695.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 44.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 61,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.