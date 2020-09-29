20,806 Shares in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Arco Platform as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arco Platform by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000. Marcho Partners LLP raised its stake in Arco Platform by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter.

ARCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Arco Platform Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $853.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

20,806 Shares in Arco Platform Ltd Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20,806 Shares in Arco Platform Ltd Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $871,000 in Red River Bancshares Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $871,000 in Red River Bancshares Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Digimarc Corp
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Digimarc Corp
27,337 Shares in A10 Networks Inc Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC
27,337 Shares in A10 Networks Inc Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xperi Corp
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xperi Corp
10,999 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC
10,999 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report