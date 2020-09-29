20,806 Shares in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Arco Platform as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arco Platform by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000. Marcho Partners LLP raised its stake in Arco Platform by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter.

ARCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Arco Platform Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $853.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

