Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $871,000 in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Red River Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 527.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRBI shares. BidaskClub raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $315.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Red River Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

In other news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $147,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,982.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337,816 shares in the company, valued at $14,103,818. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

