Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Digimarc worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Digimarc by 100.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter worth $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter worth $198,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. Digimarc Corp has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 137.68%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

