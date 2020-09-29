27,337 Shares in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 409,429 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 343,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 334,946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,369,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 294,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $103,886.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 24,622 shares of company stock worth $170,576 over the last quarter. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATEN opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. A10 Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $521.35 million, a PE ratio of 133.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

