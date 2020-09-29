Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 100.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 67.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 7,530 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,192.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Armaly purchased 2,132 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $25,008.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,378.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Xperi Corp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

