10,999 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $10,154,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $1,938,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 78.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108,553 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $459.00 million, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UVE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

