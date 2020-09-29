Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

