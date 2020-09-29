Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

