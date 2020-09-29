Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Shares of WF opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WF. ValuEngine cut Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woori Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.