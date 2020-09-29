Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Energous at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Energous alerts:

WATT opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Energous Corp has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $25,449.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $46,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,584.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 286,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,460 shares of company stock worth $187,626 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.