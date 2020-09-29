Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 6,557 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. LexinFintech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CLSA started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

