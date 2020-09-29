Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

