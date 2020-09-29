Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,627 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,320,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,148,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,308,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,909,000 after acquiring an additional 95,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

FOX stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

