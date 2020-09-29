Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Opko Health by 100.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 67,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Opko Health by 23.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 348,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Opko Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Opko Health by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opko Health alerts:

In other news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Opko Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.