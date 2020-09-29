Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 387,362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 245,967 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,595.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 232,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 218,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 172,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGAL. ValuEngine cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

GGAL opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

