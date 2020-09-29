Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

