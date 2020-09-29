Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,944 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

