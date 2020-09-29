4,900 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2,007.5% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 17.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.7073 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

