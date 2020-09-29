Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Graham by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Graham by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham stock opened at $404.94 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $267.89 and a 12-month high of $669.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.49.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.