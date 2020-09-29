Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 49,000 Shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Wanda Sports Group worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the first quarter worth about $1,637,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSG shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Wanda Sports Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of WSG stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.85.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

