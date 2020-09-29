Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 800 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 67.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

SAFM stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

