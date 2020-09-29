Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.32. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Equities analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

TTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Macquarie downgraded Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

