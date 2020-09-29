Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,400 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTFC opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

