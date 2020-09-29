Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,600 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 179,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $110,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.